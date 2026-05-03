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Miami F1 Grand Prix brought forward by three hours to beat storm threat

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Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 2, 2026 McLaren's Lando Norris during qualifying REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 2, 2026 McLaren's Lando Norris during qualifying REUTERS/Brian Snyder

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MIAMI, May 2 - Sunday's Miami Grand Prix will be brought forward by three hours to 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) in an attempt to avoid threatened thunderstorms in the area, Formula One said.

The decision was taken after discussions with local organisers and the governing FIA after qualifying on Saturday evening.

"This decision has been taken to ensure the least amount of disruption to the race, and to ensure the maximum possible window to complete the grand prix in the best conditions and to prioritise the safety of drivers, fans, teams and staff," they said in a statement.

A Porsche race and some other supporting activities have been cancelled as a result.

The race at the Hard Rock Stadium is the fourth round of the season. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, the championship leader, starts on pole position.

Drivers have yet to face wet conditions in the new engine era that started in Australia in March, with the new cars already proving to be a challenge in the dry.

Lightning is a particular concern for organisers, who issued race suspension and shelter-in-place procedures for teams. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.