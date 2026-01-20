Straitstimes.com header logo

Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

LONDON, Jan 19 - Mercedes will be Formula One's sole safety and medical car supplier this season after Aston Martin decided not to extend an expired five-year deal to share the role with the German manufacturer.

"Aston Martin's agreement with Formula One to provide the official FIA Safety and Medical Car concluded at the end of the 2025 season," the British-based luxury sportscar maker said on Monday.

A spokesman confirmed it was not being continued.

Mercedes and Aston Martin had been sharing duties at races since 2021, with the latter most recently providing a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8-powered Vantage S safety car and a DBX707 SUV as medical car.

The 24-race season starts in Australia on March 8. REUTERS

