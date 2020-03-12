Mercedes machine surpasses even last year's: Hamilton

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton feels his all-conquering Mercedes is even better than last year as he begins his bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The British driver has been the dominant force in recent times, winning five of the last six drivers' titles, including last year's when he passed legendary five-time Argentinian champion Juan Manuel Fangio on the all-time list.

"It's been intense, with a huge amount of work from everybody at the track and back home at the factories," said the 35-year-old, who won 11 of last year's 21 grands prix. "The car's feeling like a step forward from last year.

"But it's clear we've still got a few issues we need to iron out."

The Silver Arrows head into the Melbourne race with a new dual-axis steering system, which has sparked discussion over its use, especially since motor racing's governing body, the FIA, has banned it from next year.

Of the six poles that Hamilton has taken at the Albert Park street circuit since 2014, he has won just once in 2015, and it was teammate Valtteri Bottas who has impressed during preseason testing.

The Finn will be looking for a second successive win in Australia after sweeping to an emphatic victory last year.

"On a good day, when I get 100 per cent out of myself, I feel I can beat anyone," he said. "But how to be there at every race weekend - that's the tricky thing."

So dominant were defending constructors' champions Mercedes last year that Ferrari had to wait until the 13th race in Belgium in September for their first win, courtesy of Charles Leclerc.

But this season, there will no longer be a clear line of demarcation at the Italian team.

In his debut season for the Prancing Horse, Leclerc overshadowed teammate Sebastian Vettel, who won only once at the Singapore GP, and that led to tensions.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has confirmed both drivers will be starting on an equal footing, something Vettel has accepted.

"I don't see Charles going up and me going down. We have the same car and, for me, it doesn't change anything," the German added.

