Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli could be the F1 darling Italy is waiting for

A long time ago, when the Formula One World Championship was still in its infancy, Italy ruled the roost.

In its first season, patrician Giuseppe Farina won the title for Alfa Romeo, in one of their powerful 1.5-litre supercharged racers. The following year Argentine legend-in-the-making Juan Manuel Fangio took the first of his five titles in a similar car.

In 1952 and ’53, it was the turn of Alberto Ascari, the son of pre-war star Antonio, as he won back-to-back titles for Ferrari. But he was killed in a testing accident in 1955.

Other Italians have won grands prix since: Luigi Fagioli, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Musso, Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Lodovico Scarfiotti, Vittorio Brambilla, Michele Alboreto, Riccardo Patrese, Elio de Angelis, Alessandro Nannini, Jarno Trulli and Giancarlo Fisichella. But only Alboreto ever vied for the World Championship, and he was beaten by Alain Prost in 1985.

So Italy still waits.

But now, with two wins in two weeks, Bolognese teenager Kimi Antonelli has suddenly become the tifosis’ other darling alongside their beloved Ferrari. Two weeks after winning for the first time in China, he did it again in Japan on March 29, becoming the only teenager and the youngest-ever driver (at 19 years and 216 days) to lead the World Championship. There is belief that, finally, he is the man Italy has been waiting for.

But while F1 celebrated the new star’s feats, Oscar Piastri signalling McLaren’s return after a couple of brutal races with proprietary battery issues, and George Russell rued a rear suspension modification that cost him dearly in both qualifying and the race, there was deep consternation over the alarming accident that befell rising British star Oliver Bearman.

It happened on the 22nd lap, and led to the Safety Car that boosted Antonelli’s fortunes. It occurred because Franco Colapinto’s Alpine was harvesting energy on the run down to the very fast Spoon Curve, while Bearman was using his overtake mode to pass him.

The new 2026 cars derive 50 per cent of their 1,000 bhp from their internal combustion engines and the other half from batteries, but the latter need continual recharging. Hence there are stages when cars have their full 1,000 bhp and stages when they don’t, as the batteries are being recharged just like Colapinto’s were.

The result was a huge closing speed between the two cars. Bearman was travelling at 308 kmh, 50 kmh faster when he came upon Colapinto and had to take avoiding action, swerving to the left and losing control on the grass. He then half spun and slid across Colapinto’s nose and into 50G contact with the tyre wall on the outside of the corner. Bearman was able to get himself out of the car and escaped with only a contusion to his right knee, where it had hit the side of his Haas car’s carbon fibre survival cell.

The accident was an example of what many drivers had warned about in 2026: huge speed differentials resulting from the new regulations. It was the second such incident in 2026, the first also involving the innocent Colapinto, whose lightning reactions saved him from colliding at high speed with Liam Lawson’s slow-moving Racing Bulls at the start in Australia, where the new cars had shown themselves to have unpredictable launching behaviour.

In both these cases the endangered drives had room for manoeuvre. The greater concern is of a wheel-to-wheel impact on tighter tracks, which might cause a car to fly if a driver were to go into the back of another slow-moving car, or worse, be launched over their rear wheels because there isn’t leeway to effect last-moment avoidance.

“We’ve spoken about that being a possibility since these cars were conceptualised,” Piastri said.

“It what we’re stuck with, with the power units. There’s no easy way of getting around it. I had a pretty close call in free practice with Nico Hulkenberg because he caught me about three times as quick as I expected on the straight, and we were both at full throttle.

“So, I think there’s clearly an element of learning for us as drivers, and where the accident happened it’s not a place where you expect someone to come from so far behind and have such a big speed difference. I think we understand as a sport there’s a lot of things we need to tweak, especially on safety grounds. There’re some that need to be looked into pretty quickly.”

The enforced break due to the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix should give the FIA the perfect opportunity to do just that before the Miami GP in May.