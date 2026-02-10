Straitstimes.com header logo

Mercedes F1 driver Antonelli unhurt in road accident near home

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 6, 2025 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli arrives for qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 6, 2025 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli arrives for qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

Google Preferred Source badge

Feb 10 - Teenage Mercedes Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli was unhurt in a road accident near his home in San Marino at the weekend, the team said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Italian, whose team start pre-season testing in Bahrain on Tuesday, passed his driving test last year.

"Kimi was involved in a traffic accident on Saturday night close to his home in San Marino," the team said in a statement.

"The police attended the scene, after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and while his vehicle was damaged, Kimi was completely unhurt."

The Gazzetta dello Sport reported the Mercedes sports car hit a wall. It was not clear who was driving.

Mercedes teammate George Russell is the pre-season title favourite, with Antonelli hoping to take his first career grand prix win. REUTERS

See more on

Mercedes

San Marino

Traffic/Road rules

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.