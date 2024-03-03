Mercedes duo frustrated by 'strange day' at Bahrain GP

SAKHIR, Bahrain - Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were left disappointed and frustrated on March 2 after finishing seventh and fifth in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“It’s a shame that we didn’t get to show any of the real potential of this car so it’s been a bit of a strange day,” said Russell.

“It’s nothing really to be too concerned about - all we needed was to put a slightly bigger bodywork on the car.”

Seven-time champion Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz in 2025, had topped practice on March 1 ahead of Russell, raising hopes of a strong performance.

But after starting ninth, he struggled to make an impact while Russell went from third to fifth - with both hit by cooling problems.

“I think there is a feeling of disappointment within the team,” Hamilton said.

“I thought we would have been better today than we were. It was a close race, degradation was high.”

Asked to identify positives learned from the race, he shrugged and smiled. “I mean...the car’s reliable,” he said.

“Today was a struggle in the car. I was giving everything, but there wasn’t a lot of performance.

“If I qualified better, naturally I would’ve been a bit ahead. It was about discovery, I found out a lot about the car.”