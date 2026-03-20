Mercedes appoint Lord as F1 deputy principal

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March 20 - Bradley Lord has been appointed Mercedes' deputy team principal with immediate effect, the Formula One outfit announced on Friday.

"With the growth of our team and F1, the scope of our operations and associated responsibilities at a senior level has grown significantly," Mercedes CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff said in a statement.

"We have therefore taken this opportunity to put in place a change that has effectively been operating in practice for some time."

Lord has also served as Mercedes' official team representative and chief communications officer.

Mercedes top the constructors' standings after taking successive one-two finishes in the Australian and Chinese grands prix. REUTERS