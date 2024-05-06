McLaren's Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first F1 win

Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 5, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris is thrown in the air by his team as he celebrates winning the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 5, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates winning the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 5, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates winning the Miami Grand Prix REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 5, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates winning the Miami Grand Prix alongside second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 5, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Updated
May 06, 2024, 05:52 AM
Published
May 06, 2024, 05:52 AM

MIAMI - McLaren's Lando Norris capitalised on a bit of good fortune to win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, holding off Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen for his first Formula One victory.

It was a long overdue win for the Briton who held the record for most podiums without a win (15), having finished runner-up an agonising eight times in 110 grand prix.

Verstappen had seemed well placed to claim a fifth win in six races until a midway crash allowed McLaren to cash in on a safety car period, with Norris pitting and coming out with the lead.

Dutchman Verstappen, seeking a Miami hat-trick of wins, filled Norris's mirrors on the restart but his Red Bull could offer no challenge as the McLaren pulled clear.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completed the podium, coming home third ahead of team mate Carlos Sainz. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top