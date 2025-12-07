McLaren’s Lando Norris cries tears of joy as he wins Formula One world championship

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ABU DHABI – McLaren’s Lando Norris broke down in tears of joy on Dec 7, as he celebrated his first Formula One world championship title victory and ended Max Verstappen’s four-year reign with a nervy third place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen, winner of more races (eight) than any driver this year, triumphed in the season-ender with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri second.

But Norris, who became Britain’s 11th Formula One world champion, ended the season with 423 points to Verstappen’s 421 and Piastri’s 410.

McLaren, who secured the constructors’ championship at the Singapore Grand Prix in October for the second year in a row, won both titles in the same season for the first time since 1998.

“I’ve not cried in a while! I didn’t think I would cry but I did,” said Norris.

“It’s a long journey. First of all, I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, my parents – my mum, my dad – they are the ones who have supported me since the beginning.

“It feels amazing. I now know what Max feels like a little bit! I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors the whole season. It’s been a pleasure to race against both of them. It’s been an honour, I’ve learnt a lot from both.

“I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a long year. We did it and I’m so proud for everyone.”

McLaren boss Zak Brown was equally thrilled, exclaiming on Sky Sports: “We did it, it wasn’t easy. Lando and Oscar, what a group of great drivers. I’m unbelievably proud of the team, unbelievably proud of our two drivers.”

Former British driver and Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle also paid tribute to Norris.

“All the blood, sweat and tears, all the miles and silent journeys home from the kart track when it didn’t go right. You weather all that for moments like this,” he said.

There was great sportsmanship from both Verstappen and Piastri immediately after the race as both drivers embraced Norris and congratulated the Briton.

Norris’ mother and girlfriend Margarida Corceiro were also on track to share the happiness.

“We have been through plenty of crazy difficult times and crazy good times,” Norris added, reflecting on his season with his team. “For me to give something back to them, I feel like I did my part with the team this year. I’m very proud of myself for that but even more proud for everyone I hopefully made cry.”

Norris becomes Britain’s first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2020 with this 13th drivers’ crown for McLaren. The 26-year-old’s success comes over half a century after Emerson Fittipaldi claimed the British marque’s first drivers’ title in 1974.

A galaxy of F1 greats followed – James Hunt (1976), Niki Lauda (1984), Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989), Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991), Mikka Hakkinen (1998, 1999) and Hamilton in 2008.

This campaign’s season-closer was the first time the title was decided by a contest involving more than two drivers since a four-way scrap at the final race in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

“It’s incredible. It’s pretty surreal. I’ve dreamt about this for a long, long time. Everyone does,” said Norris after the celebrations on the podium.

“A lot goes into a season like this. A lot of ups. A lot of downs, but none of that matters as long as you come out on top. That’s what we managed to do. I did it with an incredible team.

“I’m proud. I’ve got my whole family, my girlfriend, a lot of people here. I would hate to embarrass them on a day like today. My mum and dad let me share this dream and today I got to share it with them.”

Red Bull, meanwhile, congratulated Norris with a classy gesture on social media, posting on X: “Congrats on your maiden Formula 1 Championship, Lando (clap emoji).” REUTERS, AFP