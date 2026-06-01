McLaren's 1,000 F1 races: a timeline

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LONDON, June 1 - McLaren will celebrate their 1,000th Formula One grand prix start when they line up in Monaco on June 7. The following looks at the milestones in the team's history:

1963 - New Zealander Bruce McLaren, who had been racing for Cooper in Formula One since 1958, founded his own team in partnership with American Teddy Mayer.

1966 - First F1 race, Monaco, May 22. The Robin Herd-designed McLaren M2B qualified 10th and retired with an oil leak on lap 10. McLaren had a team of six people, including the founder and his wife.

1968 - First F1 podium with Denny Hulme second at Jarama in Spain. First win at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium with Bruce McLaren at the wheel after starting sixth. McLaren became only the third driver to win in a car of his own construction after Jack Brabham and Dan Gurney.

1970 - Bruce McLaren died, aged 32, in a crash at Goodwood on June 2 while testing a new Can-Am car, Mayer takes over.

1974 - Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi gave McLaren their first drivers' title, with the team also taking a first constructors' crown. That same season McLaren also took their first win from pole (in Brazil).

1976 - James Hunt was crowned champion after a memorable battle with Ferrari's Niki Lauda down to the last race at Fuji. The Briton became the first McLaren driver to win a race from pole position with fastest lap (U.S. Grand Prix)

1981 - McLaren moved to Woking, Ron Dennis took over and designer John Barnard came up with F1's first carbon fibre composite chassis.

1983 - British driver John Watson won the Long Beach-U.S. GP West from 22nd place, a record from furthest back on the grid.

1984 - Lauda beat French teammate Alain Prost to the title by half a point, still the slimmest margin in F1 history in seasons where all points counted for the championship. Prost won seven races to Lauda's five and also gave McLaren a first Monaco win.

1985 - Prost is crowned champion, the first of the four times world champion's three titles with McLaren.

1986 - Monaco, McLaren's 50th win. Prost won from pole with fastest lap.

1988 - Brazilian Ayrton Senna joins alongside Prost. McLaren won 15 of the season's 16 races with Honda power.

1989 - Senna and Prost collided at Suzuka on lap 47 of 53. Senna finished first but was then disqualified, handing the title to the Frenchman who had retired.

1990 - Senna and Prost, now at Ferrari, collided again at Suzuka and this time Senna was champion. The two Suzuka clashes rank among the most infamous in the sport's history.

1991 - Senna's third title. The Brazilian also won at home in the rain at Interlagos for the first time in his career. Exhausted, and lifted from a car that had been stuck in sixth gear over the final laps, he barely managed to raise the trophy.

1993 - Senna wins the European Grand Prix in heavy rain at Donington Park. The Brazilian went from fifth on the grid to lead at the end of the first lap after picking off Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill, Prost and Karl Wendlinger.

1998 - Finland's Mika Hakkinen took his first of two titles.

1999 - Hakkinen became a back-to-back title winner.

2005 - Kimi Raikkonen won the Japanese Grand Prix from 17th place.

2007 - Bahrain holding company Mumtalakat became a stakeholder.

2007 - Formula One is rocked by the 'Spygate' scandal, with McLaren fined a record $100 million for possession of confidential Ferrari data. Lewis Hamilton made his F1 debut and went on to take a first win in Canada.

2008 - Hamilton secured the first of his seven titles, the other six all won with Mercedes.

2009 - McLaren handed a suspended three-race ban for misleading stewards in a 'Liegate' case that could have led to Toyota's Jarno Trulli missing out on a third place in Australia. Sporting director Dave Ryan was fired as a result.

2011 - Jenson Button won Formula One's longest race in Canada. He had been last after 40 of the 70 laps.

2014 - End of the Mercedes partnership after 78 wins together.

2015 - Honda made an ill-fated return as engine supplier, failing to replicate the Senna and Prost glory years. The team suffered 12 retirements and no podiums that year. The partnership lasted three unhappy seasons.

2017 - McLaren returned to their founder's papaya colours.

2018 - American Zak Brown appointed CEO of McLaren Racing.

2021 - Australian Daniel Ricciardo ended the team's nine-year win drought with a win at Monza, a rare highlight in an otherwise difficult stint that ended in early termination of his contract.

2022 - Italian Andrea Stella, who worked at Ferrari during their golden years in the early 2000s, is appointed principal.

2024 - McLaren are constructors' champions for the first time since 1998.

2025 - The team become the second most successful of all time with a 10th constructors' title. They celebrate their 200th win at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Norris wins in Monaco, the team's record 16th in the principality. REUTERS