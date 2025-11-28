McLaren are right to let drivers race freely, says Max Verstappen

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DOHA – McLaren are right to let their drivers race freely for the Formula One title and Oscar Piastri would be labelled a number two if he accepted anything else, Red Bull's Max Verstappen said on Thursday.

McLaren's Lando Norris could secure the crown in Qatar on Sunday but has teammate Piastri and four-time world champion Verstappen chasing 24 points behind, with 58 still to be won.

Constructors' champions McLaren have assured their drivers equal status and Verstappen, who is on an impressive run of form and stands to benefit if they take points off each other, said that decision was 'perfect'.

"I think you can't do a better job than allowing them to race," the Dutch driver, whose current teammate Yuki Tsunoda is a clear number two, told reporters.

"Why would you suddenly now say that Oscar wouldn't be allowed anymore to (race). If that was said to me, I would have not rocked up.

"If you're a real winner and a racer, as a driver, then you go for it. I mean, even if you're behind. What's the point otherwise in turning up? Otherwise you can just easily label yourself as a number two driver. Which I think he doesn't want to be.

"Hopefully we can make it a great battle until the end."

Piastri earlier told reporters the subject of helping Norris to ensure McLaren's title double had been discussed and dismissed.

"We've had a very brief discussion on it, and the answer is no," said the Australian.

The duo have both won seven races this season and they have managed to remain on good terms, a rare occurrence in Formula One when there has been so much at stake.

As for Verstappen, he won in Las Vegas last weekend when both McLaren drivers were disqualified – a result which hauled him back into real contention for a fifth title.

But the 28-year-old knows that Norris can take his crown if he can outscore him and Piastri by two points this weekend.

“It’s definitely a better chance than it was before that (their disqualification) so we take it,” he said.

“You need to also be aware that even if you win everything, you still need a bit of luck so we’ll see how that goes. For us, nothing changes. We go all in. We have nothing to lose.”

In other news, Lewis Hamilton said he had no regrets about moving to Ferrari and rowed back on comments suggesting he was not looking forward to next season.

The seven-time world champion started last on the grid in Las Vegas and finished 10th, which became eighth after both McLarens were disqualified.

He said then that it was his worst ever season and he was not looking forward to 2026, when the sport enters a new engine and rules era.

On Thursday the Briton acknowledged there had been some positives, such as the passion within the team.

“I think probably I’d be surprised if other drivers are excited about next year at the end of a season, because usually you don’t have a lot of energy,” he explained.

“You’re looking forward to time with family and stuff. That’s really it.

“But I mean, look, that was just in the heat of frustration. Often there’s a lot of frustration at the end of the races, particularly when they haven’t gone well. So I’m excited to see what the team build next year and to continue to build on with them.”

Ferrari have not won a race this season, the only top four team to fail to do so, and Hamilton has not even made it onto the podium since he joined from Mercedes in January. REUTERS, AFP