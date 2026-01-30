Maylander set for 500th GP milestone in Melbourne

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 30 - Bernd Maylander will chalk up his 500th grand prix as Formula One safety car driver at the Australian season-opener in Melbourne in March, Mercedes said on Friday.

The German manufacturer is now sole provider of the FIA safety and medical cars.

Mercedes first provided the safety car in 1996, using 13 different models since then to neutralise the race following an accident, when there is debris on track or in extreme weather conditions.

Maylander, 54, has been at the wheel of the safety car since 2000. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso holds the record for most race starts by any driver, currently standing at 425.

The German, who raced at Le Mans and in touring cars but never competed in Formula One, has led more race laps than many drivers.

Mercedes and Aston Martin previously shared the safety car role but Aston have not renewed their deal that expired at the end of last season. REUTERS