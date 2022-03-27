'Maximum security' for F1 race

JEDDAH • Saudi Arabia yesterday pledged maximum security to reassure rattled Formula One drivers that today's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was safe to go ahead despite an attack on a nearby oil facility by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The drivers revealed their concerns over the attack, which sent black smoke billowing over the area and was part of a wave of drone-and-missile assaults that triggered retaliatory air strikes on rebel strongholds.

The Saudi-led coalition hit back by bombing Sana'a, Yemen's rebel-held capital, and the port city of Hodeidah, official Saudi media said, but rebel reports of casualties could not immediately be confirmed.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Friday fired on 16 targets across Saudi Arabia as they marked seven years since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

The United States, Britain and France were among the countries to condemn Friday's attacks, the latest in a series of similar assaults by the Houthis.

As a minority Shia Muslim group, the Houthis claim to be "defending their community against discrimination" by the Sunni Muslim majority and government aggression.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions, creating what the United Nations calls "the world's worst humanitarian crisis".

Earlier last week, drivers including Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed human rights concerns about racing in Saudi Arabia, where 81 people were executed in a day earlier this month, so the latest incident sent nerves jangling.

After hours of talks with the drivers, team principals and Saudi officials on Friday, F1 and governing body the FIA said they had received "assurances" that the race in Jeddah can be held safely.

"Saudi government authorities and security agencies... have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," a joint-statement said. "It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."

Regular media interviews were cancelled on Friday because of the talks over the race's viability.

The drivers' union, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said it was a "difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers".

"Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident, it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns," a statement read.

During "long discussions", Saudi government ministers "explained how security measures were elevated to the maximum" to allow the race to go ahead.

The attacks - including on a petroleum products distribution station owned by state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, an electrical station and a water plant - came as oil prices soar on supply fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia's civil defence yesterday brought under control a fire that had consumed one of two fuel storage tanks in Jeddah, broadcaster Al Arabiya reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

