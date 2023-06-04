Max Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep

BARCELONA – Two-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen is relentless and he is not backing down after another “strong weekend” in his Red Bull at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutchman won in Barcelona from pole position to stretch his championship lead to 53 points and continue Red Bull’s sweep of the season.

He has now triumphed in five of seven races so far.

It was his third win in a row following victories in Monaco and Miami, and also his 40th in Formula One. The 25-year-old secured a bonus point for fastest lap as well.

“It’s a big pleasure to drive with a car like this. I think it showed again today,” said Verstappen.

“We had quite a lot of different strategies out there. For most of the race we were on the right one but a win here, it’s incredible.

“I had the harder compound so I knew the start would be a bit tricky. Going around the outside at Turn 1 is always quite difficult but luckily nothing happened.

“We had another strong weekend and that’s what I like to see from myself and the team, so hopefully we can keep that up throughout the year.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a distant second – more than 24 seconds behind – for Mercedes with teammate George Russell completing the podium on a cloudy but dry afternoon at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s closest championship rival who has won the other two races this season, finished fourth after starting 11th.

“What a result for our team,” said Hamilton.

“We definitely didn’t expect to have the result we had today, so I just really want to take my hat off to my team and say a big, big thank you to everyone back at the factory for continuing to push and bring us a little bit closer to the Bulls.

“They are still a bit ahead, but we’ll keep chasing them down. This is an amazing result and George did a great job as well.

“I think they are a little bit too quick at the moment, but we are working at it, one step at a time.”