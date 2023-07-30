Max Verstappen wins Belgium Grand Prix sprint race

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – Red Bull’s two-time world champion Max Verstappen was pleased that his car was able to “fly” despite the wet and tricky conditions as he won the Belgium Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

The start of the sprint was delayed by heavy rain, similar to how practice on Friday was hit by the treacherous weather which is forecast for the entire weekend.

The conditions at the long and sprawling, if also majestic and fast, circuit have been a focus of much concern since a fatal accident earlier in June when Dutch teenager Dilano van’t Hoff was killed in a wet race.

But with all that aside and once the race got going, Verstappen was back to his dominant self to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points – eight points are awarded to the winner.

Australian Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren, 6.677 seconds behind, with Frenchman Pierre Gasly third for Alpine.

“We know we are quick and we could see that when we put the inter tyres on, we were flying,” said Verstappen, who will start in sixth for Sunday’s main race after taking a five-grid penalty for a gearbox change.

“The car was quick, tyres were holding on, just tiny little issues (with the brakes).

“I need to pass a few cars tomorrow. The biggest risk is just Lap 1, Turn 1, it’s always very tricky there. As long as we stay out of trouble, we have a quick car.”

Piastri led the reduced 11-lap sprint for a couple of laps but was not too disappointed with his second-placed finish.

He said: “Very, very happy. I tried my best but we were no match for Max.

“Nice to be up there in P2. Apart from Max, our pace was really strong, so full credit to the team again. The last three weekends, it’s been pretty special, compared to where we have been, so I can’t thank them enough for the car.”