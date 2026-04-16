Max Verstappen understands ‘bigger picture’ in power unit debate: Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali

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Red Bull's Max Verstappen called the new style of racing “a joke” after the Chinese Grand Prix and has hinted he will take a break from Formula One in 2027 if it remains the same.

– Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali on April 15 called on drivers, including the outspoken Max Verstappen, to “be respectful” of the sport but said changes to the 2026 new power unit regulations needed to be made.

The Dutch four-time world champion has been the most vocal of the drivers criticising the new regulations concerning the hybrid engines, with electric power management posing problems for the drivers in the opening three races of the season.

Verstappen called the new style of racing “a joke” after the Chinese Grand Prix and has hinted he will take a break from F1 in 2027 if it remains the same.

“We have spoken many, many times since the beginning,” Domenicali told Autosport.

“I understand his (Verstappen’s) comments and he understands the bigger picture. I don’t want to fall into the trap of trying to create antagonism, because that’s not me.

“We’re going to be together. He is the best driver, he is a multiple world champion and of course his voice has to be listened to.

“But he knows that his voice has a weight. And he needs to respect that weight (as) sometimes some people can take it the wrong way and this is something we shouldn’t allow to happen .”

He also urged all the drivers to “protect the jewel” of motor sport.

“What I said to them is: ‘Listen, guys, don’t forget that what we are doing is because we did the right things together. So be respectful of a sport that gave to all of us an incredible opportunity to grow, to make a lot of money, to develop a personality in the world that other sports cannot give’.

“ I think that has been acknowledged. We mustn’t forget this is the jewel of our sport and we need to protect that jewel.”

Domenicali also said talks between the governing body FIA, the teams and the drivers to find a solution to the current problems were “moving in the right direction”, adding: “There are meetings this week and next week before the Miami Grand Prix to see what can be done to improve or adjust the situation.”

The FIA is expected to announce changes next week, which Domenicali hopes will “allow drivers to be as much as possible at full power or full braking” during races, where there have been safety concerns.

The new hybrid engines, 50 per cent internal combustion and 50 per cent electric, were brought in to encourage overtaking and make races more exciting for the hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

“The outcome is magnificent... There’s a lot of action and that’s what people want to see,” said Domenicali.

But an accident at Suzuka in March, involving Haas driver Oliver Bearman, who crashed at 300kmh into the Alpine of Franco Colapinto, running 50kmh slower, has revived paddock criticism over the large speed differences between cars and the complex management of electric energy.

“The regulations obviously need to be improved,” said Domenicali.

The season was interrupted after three races because of the war in Iran and Lebanon, which led to the double cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix in April.

The season resumes in Miami on May 3. AFP