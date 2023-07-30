Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row at Formula One Belgium Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium – Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen roared to a crushing eighth win in a row, one short of the all-time record, in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Red Bull’s 13th consecutive victory made the team the first in the sport’s 73-year history to win the opening 12 races of a season, one more than McLaren managed in 1988 with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports: “It’s been the most amazing first half of the season. It’s all about teamwork and everybody doing their bit... To go in unbeaten into the summer break is mind-blowing.

“I never dreamed of getting to this point unbeaten... We’ve won 20 of the last 21 which is an incredible achievement.

“It might not be popular with the fans because it’s predictable but we’re just focused on trying to extract the best that we can and it’s a very special moment for this team because it’s historic – 1988 was the last time anything like this was achieved and to think that we’ve been the team able to break that is something we could have only dreamt about.”

Verstappen, who started sixth after a five-place grid penalty, extended his championship lead over Perez to 125 points – effectively five races – after taking the chequered flag 22.3 seconds ahead of the Mexican.

“I knew we had a great car, it was just about surviving turn one,” said the double world champion, who has now won in Belgium for the last three years in a row, including from 14th on the grid last year.

“From there onwards we made the right overtakes and moves.”

He is heading for a third title with plenty of races to spare, the only real doubt being where he might seal it.

Charles Leclerc, who started on pole for Ferrari, completed the podium with Lewis Hamilton fourth and securing fastest lap for Mercedes.

However, Hamilton warned: “Rear end is our biggest issue and we had big bouncing this weekend, so we were back to the bouncing like we had last year.”

The one-two was Red Bull’s fifth of the season and so comfortable for Verstappen that his feisty radio chats with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase provided much more of a talking point.

They also showed his supreme confidence.

“I could also push on and we do another stop? A little bit of pit stop training,” Verstappen suggested with 14 laps remaining.

“No, not this time,” came the reply.