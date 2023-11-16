Max Verstappen slams Las Vegas Grand Prix as ‘99 per cent show’

LAS VEGAS – Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has blasted this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix as “99 per cent show” and says he is not looking forward to the race.

The Red Bull driver, winner of three titles, criticised the new street course and said on Wednesday he had no interest in the razzmatazz around the event.

“It’s 99 per cent show and 1 per cent sporting event,” said the Dutchman, when asked to evaluate the return of the sport to Vegas after a 41-year absence.

“Not a lot of emotions to be honest. I mean, I just want to always focus on the performance side of things, I don’t like all the things around it anyway.

“I know of course there are some places that you know (it is) part of it, but let’s say it’s not my interest.”

Asked for his opinion on the street track, which will take the drivers down the famous Vegas ‘strip’, he was blunt.

“Yeah, not very interesting... it’s just not many corners to be honest,” he said.

After taking part in the opening ceremony, which featured a drone show and music, the 26-year-old said he would not be attending Wednesday night’s party.

When he was asked if he would at least be looking forward to Sunday’s race, Verstappen’s lack of enthusiasm was again evident.

“No. But I’m looking forward to trying to do the best I can, I’m just not looking forward to this,” he said, pointing to the hospitality areas above the paddock.

“I just always voice my opinion in positive things and negative things, and that’s just how I am. Some people like a show a bit more, I don’t like it at all. I grew up just looking at the performance side of things.”

Many teams and F1 sponsors have put on events around the Vegas race this week, making for a busy schedule for the drivers and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz said it was time to consider scaling back media and commercial commitments.

“We’re going to need to reconsider a bit the way we go racing at the weekends, because our schedules are getting busier every year that goes by,” said the Spaniard.

“We are adding races to the calendar and it’s getting to a point where I think sometimes everything feels a bit repetitive and everything feels a bit over-packed.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris struck a similar tone to Verstappen and said he did not like the glitzy opening ceremony.

“I’ve never been the biggest fan of doing these types of things... It’s not what I enjoy doing,” he said.

“I do this job because I want to come and drive and race cars and I’ve never been the biggest fan of doing these types of big events and shows.”

But Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, a two-time world champion, said an exception should be made for Vegas.

“I think places like this one, with the investment that has been done and the place that we are racing, I think it deserves a little bit different treatment and a little bit extra show,” he said. AFP