Max Verstappen ‘seriously considered’ quitting F1

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BERLIN – Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen said he “seriously considered” quitting or joining another team before signing his extension with Red Bull in August.

Verstappen, who extended his contract through 2030, discussed his thoughts about retirement and confirmed his talks with McLaren in an interview with German publication Bild.

“You have to take every conversation with another team seriously,” he said. “But in the end, I was closer to quitting Formula 1 than to signing with another racing team.”

“You either quit or you don’t, so it’s a 50/50 decision,” he added. “I seriously considered calling it quits. But at the end of the day, I just love racing.”

Verstappen, 28, won four straight F1 titles from 2021-24 but has not won a race this season.

He is currently sixth in the drivers’ standings after last weekend’s runner-up effort at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, 147 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

Verstappen said he did not sign his new deal with Red Bull because of any external pressure.

“If both parties want to work together long term, why wait?” he said. “The criticism doesn’t bother me. I don’t care what others think of me.

“The only thing that matters is how my family, my management, the team, and I feel about it. I have to be able to get along with myself, and I can.”

Verstappen also said he has nothing left to prove to himself in F1.

“I’m a four-time world champion, and after my first title, I’d already achieved everything I ever wanted,” he said. “I don’t race for the history books, but for myself, the team, and our fans. Because of that, the decision was ultimately made quickly.”

Unlike Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, 45, Verstappen said he does not expect to still be racing in his 40s.

“I don’t think so, but that’s impossible to predict,” he said. “I’ll keep racing as long as I enjoy it.”

The F1 calendar resumes in two weeks at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. REUTERS