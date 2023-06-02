Max Verstappen says Red Bull need luck to win every race

BARCELONA – Max Verstappen on Thursday returned to the scene of his maiden Formula One victory and sought to play down talk of Red Bull becoming the first team to win every race in a season.

The Dutchman claimed his first win as a teenager on his Red Bull debut in the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, after Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, the two championship-leading Mercedes drivers, collided on the opening lap.

Verstappen, now a two-time world champion, leads this season’s title race by 39 points from teammate Sergio Perez, with Red Bull dominating. The 25-year-old has won four of six races so far, including last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, with Perez winning the other two.

Including last season, Red Bull have won seven races in a row and 15 of the last 17.

Their imperious consistency has raised the prospect of a unique sweep, despite Perez’s lapse in Monaco when he crashed in qualifying, started from the back of the grid and failed to score a point.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s race at the Circuit de Catalunya, Verstappen was asked about his win, his teammate’s mishap and its impact on the title battle between the duo.

“That’s Monaco – it can bite you,” he said. “I’ve been in that position myself, but now, from my point of view, it doesn’t really change anything.

“I know it’s a very long championship and you need to be very consistent. You can barely afford mistakes, especially when it’s one team, one opponent, really.

“And at the moment, it looks like ‘best case you win’ and ‘worst case you’re second’ so you can’t really lose too many points like that.”

He added that he plans to “keep grinding every single weekend”.

While Verstappen feels that Red Bull can dominate, but when asked if they can win every race – something that has never been done – he said it was possible, but unlikely.

“How it looks like, at the moment, I think we can, but that’s very unlikely to happen. There are always things that go wrong, you have a retirement or whatever,” he said.

“But, purely on pace, I think at the moment it looks like (it is possible). But we’ll always get to tracks where maybe it doesn’t work out exactly, or whatever, bad luck in qualifying, you make your own mistakes.”