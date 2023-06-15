Max Verstappen ready to maintain winning run, stretch his lead

MONTREAL – Refreshed by a Mediterranean break since winning in Spain, two-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen hopes to continue his dominant run and stretch his title-race lead in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who won in Montreal last season, has reeled off successive victories in Miami, Monaco and Barcelona to move 53 points clear of nearest rival and teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship.

He has also led every lap since lap 48 in Florida, a total of 154, the longest unbroken run since 2012 when four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was equally supreme for the Milton Keynes-based team.

Another win, in Sunday’s 70-lap contest on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a high-speed semi-street track, would be the team’s 100th in Formula One – and 24th in 27 outings.

Only four other teams have scored a century of grands prix wins – Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams – and few individuals have relished such a coincidence of invincibility for man and machine.

Two-time champion Alberto Ascari led a record 305 laps between the 1952 Belgian Grand Prix and the Dutch event in 1953, a streak that three-time champion Ayrton Senna in 1988, with 264 consecutive laps in front, tried to match.

Nigel Mansell, champion in 1987, and Vettel, are the only other drivers to have passed 200 laps as leader.

Verstappen, though, is not thinking about the numbers.

“This track is unique,” said the 25-year-old, who has won five races this season and is also aiming to match the late Senna’s career haul of 41 wins.

“You get to ride some old-school kerbs and the scenery is quite cool too. The car set-up has to be a balance between straight-line and running well over the kerbs well.”

After their disappointing form in Spain, Aston Martin will hope for a recovery with Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll keen to see both his son Lance and two-time champion Fernando Alonso on the podium at his home event.

Having won all seven races this season, Red Bull will be clear favourites, but the resurgent Alonso has claimed five top-three finishes already and is highly motivated to continue his successes.