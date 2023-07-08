Max Verstappen on pole in Britain for fifth race in a row

McLaren's Lando Norris was second-fastest in qualifying at the British GP. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jonathan Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

SILVERSTONE – Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren’s home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull’s runaway Formula One leader on the front row.

McLaren’s Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completing the second row.

Verstappen’s team mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top