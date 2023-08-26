Max Verstappen on pole for Dutch Grand Prix

ZANDVOORT – Two-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen hailed yet another “incredible” qualifying session on Saturday, as he put Red Bull on pole for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort for the third year in a row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris will join the runaway championship leader on the front row, with George Russell qualifying third fastest for Mercedes and Alex Albon an impressive fourth for Williams.

“It was a very tricky qualifying. The track surface is quite slippery with the new tarmac. It was all about putting your laps in but staying out of trouble. I think we managed that quite well,” said Verstappen, who will be chasing a record-equalling ninth win in a row on Sunday.

“There was one dry line in some places on the slicks, so we had to risk it a bit, but that last lap was very enjoyable.

“The pressure is always there to perform but when you pull it off it’s incredible.”

The wet conditions did not trouble the Dutchman, while his orange army of fans packing the stands at Zandvoort also cheered in delight despite the inclement weather.

Verstappen has a perfect record since his home event returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021, starting from the front of the grid and winning both races.

A ninth successive win will bring him level with Sebastian Vettel’s record set in 2013.