Max Verstappen defends Helmut Marko as mentor faces Christian Horner leak probe

JEDDAH – Max Verstappen launched a powerful defence of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko on March 8 when confronted by reports that the Austrian may face a possible suspension in the aftermath of the Christian Horner saga.

The three-time world champion insisted that his mentor, 80, must keep his job when he spoke soon after taking pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 9.

Verstappen, whose career has been overseen by Marko, was clear in outlining his feelings.

“From my side, I have a lot of respect for Helmut, and what we have achieved together,” he said.

“It goes back very far. My loyalty to him is very big and I have always expressed this to everyone... that he is an important part in my decision-making for the future within the team.

“It is very important that he stays within the team, including of course everybody else, because it is a team effort and it is very important that we keep the key people together.

“I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, that is not good for my situation as well. For me, Helmut has to stay.”

Earlier, Marko had explained to Austrian broadcaster ORF that he was aware of a possible suspension – widely believed to be because he is suspected of being the source of leaks to news media about Red Bull’s investigation into the conduct of team boss Horner.

“I’ll put it this way, it’s difficult to judge, or let’s put it this way, ultimately, I’ll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility (of a suspension) always exists,” he said.

“It’s a very complex matter. Once again, we want peace in the team. This championship will be difficult enough with 24 grands prix and we must concentrate on that.”

Horner’s accuser, a female team member who claimed she had been subjected to “inappropriate behaviour”, was suspended on March 7.

Horner, 50, has strenuously denied the claims and was cleared by Red Bull following an independent investigation. He told reporters in Jeddah on the same day that it was “time to look forward and draw a line”.

“A grievance was raised, fully investigated and it was dismissed. We move onwards,” he said.

However, the fresh controversy over Marko will only serve to add more intrigue to the power struggle seemingly going on at Red Bull.

“He built this team together with Dietrich (Mateschitz) from Day 1 and he’s always been very loyal to the team and to everyone within the team to make sure that everyone would keep their positions from back in the day,” added Verstappen.

“I think it’s also important that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done and that comes back to loyalty and integrity. So it is important that he stays part of the team.” AFP, REUTERS