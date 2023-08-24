Max Verstappen chasing record-equalling ninth Formula One win in a row

ZANDVOORT, The Netherlands – Max Verstappen can equal Sebastian Vettel’s record nine wins in a row this weekend as Formula One ends its August break and heads for the Dutch seaside dunes of Zandvoort.

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver can count on a capacity crowd cheering him all the way at the Dutch Grand Prix as he returns home more dominant than ever.

The double world champion is favourite to complete a hat-trick, after winning the two races held at the circuit since it returned to the calendar in 2021, and has a 125-point lead over Mexican teammate Sergio Perez after 12 of 22 rounds.

Red Bull are, meanwhile, chasing a 14th successive win, and 13th of this season, with the run dating back to Abu Dhabi last November.

Germany’s Vettel, now retired, is the only driver to have won nine races in a row during a single campaign and he did it for Red Bull on his way to a fourth title in 2013.

“I’m excited to get going with the second half of the season now and what better way to start than in the Netherlands. It’s an amazing track and of course, the fans are incredible there, so I’m definitely excited to get back on track,” said Verstappen.

“It looks like the weather could be temperamental there but I don’t mind either way, wet or dry, we’ll do our best to make sure we score maximum points.”