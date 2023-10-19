Max Verstappen chases records as F1 starts Americas stint

AUSTIN – Max Verstappen will be racing for pride, points and records this weekend at the United States Grand Prix, as his rivals compete for positional prize money behind the newly crowned champion.

In the first of four weekends of racing in the Americas before the season-closer in Abu Dhabi, much attention will be taken by politicking and preparations for 2024 with Ferrari and Mercedes striving to close the gap behind the dominant Red Bull team.

Verstappen, however, will be the man who takes the limelight at the Circuit of the Americas where he will seek to secure a hat-trick of successes and his 50th career victory, having secured his third consecutive drivers’ title in Qatar.

That win was his 14th in 17 races this season and might, for another driver in another age, have signalled a chance to relax, but not for the 26-year-old Dutchman who is focused on winning every contest.

“It could be quite hectic for us this weekend,” Verstappen said, referring to another grand prix which is embracing a Saturday dedicated to a sprint race.

“We will have only one session to try and find the optimum balance in the car and it looks as if we will have high temperatures again too. I’m expecting another tough race.”

The Red Bull driver could equal his 2022 record of 15 wins in a year and close the gap on four-time world champions Alain Prost (51 wins) and Sebastian Vettel (53) in the all-time list for most race victories.

“He wants to win every race, we will see if that’s going to happen,” his father Jos told Reuters when asked about Verstappen’s motivation for the remaining five races.

The champion is also on a record run of most laps led in a single season (739 and counting) and should add more at an anti-clockwise and undulating track with a reputation for being bumpy.

Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, will aim to end a run of poor form.

“I know I have to get back to my best, it’s a fun circuit to drive and I am confident we can perform there,” said Perez, who can count on strong local support.

Red Bull know the chasing pack will be as keen to catch them as ever, particularly as the sport’s prize money is only distributed to teams via their finishing positions in the constructors’ championship and not via the drivers’ title race.

Mercedes, on 326 points, will seek to extend their 28-point advantage ahead of Ferrari with strong performances to secure second place, while McLaren attempt to close an 11-point gap on Aston Martin for fourth.

The difference is worth tens of millions of dollars.