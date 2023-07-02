Max Verstappen cautious to blame Spa circuit for fatal crash

SPIELBERG, Austria - Max Verstappen was cautious to blame the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium for a fatal crash that claimed the life of a fellow-Dutchman on Saturday.

The defending double world champion won a rain-hit wet-and-dry sprint race ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez before he commented on the tragedy at the Belgian circuit, one of his favourites.

Verstappen said he felt “incredibly sad” to learn of the death of teenager Dilano Van‘t Hoff in rain-swept conditions on the Kemmel Straight in an accident during a Formula Regional European Championship race.

“I didn’t know him personally,” he explained.

“He was a Dutch racing driver, an up-and-coming driver who had the same dreams as we all had when we were at that age, wanting to get into Formula One or whatever.

“It’s incredibly sad for the whole family and all involved. The team MP Motorsport – I know quite a lot of people in there.”

He added that lessons should be learned from the crash, but cautioned against blaming the circuit layout.

“We have to look into these kind of situations. It’s easy to blame the track, but I think also looking at how wet it was and these kind of things, there are definitely things that we have to look at for the future.

“What can we do to protect the drivers better? I think today it was unnecessary really.”

Van‘t Hoff, 18, was the second junior driver killed at the Spa circuit in four years.

Frenchman Anthoine Hubert was killed in a similar Formula Two crash at Raidillion, a part of the track that follows the infamous Eau Rouge corner and close to the Kemmel straight.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll said he wanted to see the circuit layout changed.

“It’s a tragic day,” he said.

“We lost a driver today so I want everyone to think about that. My thoughts are with him.

“It breaks my heart. I think Eau Rouge at Spa needs looking into because we’ve lost two drivers there in four or five years. It’s really dangerous. We say so every year and it’s not fair. It has to change.”