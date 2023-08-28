Max Verstappen beats the rain at home Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth win in a row

ZANDVOORT – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on Sunday after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

The home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 streak of success and was Red Bull’s 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.

“Incredible. They didn’t make it easy for us with the weather to make all the right calls. Incredibly proud,” said Verstappen, who was cheered on by his orange army of fans throughout the race.

“I already had goosebumps when they were playing the national anthem before the start.

“Even with all the bad weather, the rain, the fans are still going at it. So an incredible atmosphere.

“I’m going to enjoy this weekend. It’s always tough. The pressure is on to perform and I’m very happy to win here.”

The home favourite’s 11th success from the 13 races staged this season extended his lead in the championship and moved him ever closer to a third straight world title.

He now leads teammate Sergio Perez by a mighty 138 points with nine races remaining.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner added: “The expectation on (Verstappen), how much noise and support that he’s had – everyone feels that, we feel that within the team.

“But he’s in the zone, he can focus on himself and get the job done. To match Sebastian, nine straight victories... is really incredible.”

Verstappen has now swept all three poles and victories since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2021.

But what is more vital, though, is that he could claim his third title as soon as the Japanese Grand Prix in September, following the Singapore Grand Prix, with six races still in hand.