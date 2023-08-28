Max Verstappen beats the rain at home Dutch GP for record-equalling ninth win in a row

ZANDVOORT – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on Sunday after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.
The home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel’s 2013 streak of success and was Red Bull’s 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.
“Incredible. They didn’t make it easy for us with the weather to make all the right calls. Incredibly proud,” said Verstappen, who was cheered on by his orange army of fans throughout the race.
“I already had goosebumps when they were playing the national anthem before the start.
“Even with all the bad weather, the rain, the fans are still going at it. So an incredible atmosphere.
“I’m going to enjoy this weekend. It’s always tough. The pressure is on to perform and I’m very happy to win here.”
The home favourite’s 11th success from the 13 races staged this season extended his lead in the championship and moved him ever closer to a third straight world title.
He now leads teammate Sergio Perez by a mighty 138 points with nine races remaining.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner added: “The expectation on (Verstappen), how much noise and support that he’s had – everyone feels that, we feel that within the team.
“But he’s in the zone, he can focus on himself and get the job done. To match Sebastian, nine straight victories... is really incredible.”
Verstappen has now swept all three poles and victories since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2021.
But what is more vital, though, is that he could claim his third title as soon as the Japanese Grand Prix in September, following the Singapore Grand Prix, with six races still in hand.
The Dutchman’s rivals have found it difficult to keep pace with him and Red Bull this season and the temperamental wet conditions on Sunday made it worse for everyone.
The race started dry before sudden rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with another dry period followed by a torrential downpour that brought out red flags on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off.
While drivers waited for the resumption of the race, fans were in a lighter mood as they continued to dance in the rain.
The 45-minute delay also gave the track DJs some unexpected extra work as track marshals did an impromptu conga line dance down the straight.
Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin after the eventual rolling re-start with Pierre Gasly third for Alpine as Perez collected a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane and dropped to fourth.
“It was a very intense race, obviously in the wet conditions we were fast,” said Alonso.
“The car was flying today. In these conditions you need a car you can trust and I did trust the car today.
“Today is going to be very special to share the podium with Max and Pierre. I think this is a very special race track.”
Gasly, meanwhile, was equally thrilled with his podium finish.
“I just want to say ‘Let’s go!’ and what a race. Coming back from the summer break and it hasn’t been the easiest time of the year. Just trying to improve race by race,” he said.
“It was good to get some time off and come back straight into it. I’m super pleased for all the guys to get P3.”
Behind Perez, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fifth, ahead of Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris of McLaren, Williams’ Alexander Albon, Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. REUTERS, AFP