Max Verstappen aims for another record as Red Bull head home

SPIELBERG – Formula One leader and two-time world champion Max Verstappen is bidding to become the most successful driver in Austrian Grand Prix history this weekend, as Red Bull plan a poignant “century” celebration on home ground.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, who leads this season’s title race by 69 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, shares the record of three Austrian wins with four-time champion Alain Prost.

Another win at the Red Bull Ring circuit would take him to four and be his seventh in nine races this campaign, as well as the team’s 101st as they return to Austria for the first time since the death of owner Dietrich Mateschitz last October.

“It’s going to be a bit special this time,” said team boss Christian Horner, referring to having won their 100th race.

“It’s great to return to Austria with this run of form and results and with Max in such exceptional form.

“There will be a very big sell-out home crowd and a great atmosphere. They always put on a big show and this year will be the biggest of all.”

Verstappen has, in fact, won four times at Spielberg already as he won twice in 2021 when one of the two races staged there during the restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic was called the Styrian Grand Prix.

“We always enjoy coming back to our home race in Austria,” he said.

“And I’m excited to try to add another trophy to the collection for the team. It’s the second sprint race weekend too and they are always more hectic and complex.”

A mass of support for the Dutchman is expected again with a vast “orange army” camped at the circuit, but after reports in 2022 of racist, sexist and homophobic abuse among spectators, alcohol has been banned and security tightened.

Rain has also been forecast for much of the weekend, particularly Friday and Saturday, but it is unlikely to worry Verstappen who won the sprint race last season, although rival Charles Leclerc did fight back to take victory from him for Ferrari in the grand prix itself.

That was Ferrari’s last victory and after another disappointment in the Canadian Grand Prix, they are hoping to deliver a response this weekend and, at least, compete with Aston Martin and Mercedes for a podium finish.

Since that win by Leclerc, who has made clear his dissatisfaction with Ferrari’s form and decision-making, Red Bull have won 18 of the 19 contests held, with Mercedes taking the other.

Verstappen has won six of eight races so far this term, with Perez clinching the other two.