Max stays cool in chaos

IMOLA (Italy) • Max Verstappen kept his cool to claim a chaotic rain-hit Emilia Romagna Grand Prix yesterday, as seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton recovered from an uncharacteristic error to sneak in second.

Red Bull driver Verstappen muscled past pole sitter Hamilton on the first corner at Imola to set up his impressive first win of the season. "I surprised myself. We worked really hard to make that better. In these tricky conditions we did a great job," the 23-year-old Dutchman said after winning by a margin of 22 seconds.

Lando Norris in a McLaren took third for the Briton's second successive podium ahead of Charles Leclerc for Ferrari. But the outcome of the race confirmed Verstappen as the main rival to Hamilton's quest for an unprecedented eighth drivers' crown.

After winning the season-opener in Bahrain and putting in the fastest lap yesterday, Hamilton leads Verstappen by a point. The Portuguese Grand Prix is next on May 2.

A high-speed crash involving Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in a Williams forced the race to be suspended as debris was cleared off the Imola circuit. They collided at over 300kmh on Lap 34 and both looked shaken as their wrecked cars were lifted off the track.

The red flags appeared a lap after Hamilton's rare slip-up saw him hurtle off the circuit into a gravel pit when placed second on a treacherous rain-hit track.

Half an hour after the suspension, a rolling restart saw Verstappen set off in front of Leclerc and Norris. Hamilton, his car repaired, had work to do from ninth.

As Verstappen calmly reeled in his 11th career victory, but first in Italy, Hamilton weaved his way up to sit third, and then second after passing Norris with three laps remaining. "First time I've made a mistake in a long time, but I'm grateful I could bring the car home," said a relieved Hamilton.

His effort ensured that Mercedes (60) are seven points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports: "We should have taken more points out of Mercedes today... To come here and get that victory, there is only one point between the two drivers. It is by far the best start we have had.

"We have a good car. We can see Mercedes are still very, very quick. Lewis got the fastest lap by a decent margin. We will have to keep them under pressure."

Meanwhile, the Miami Grand Prix will be on the F1 calendar from next season, the organisers said yesterday, in a 10-year deal that adds a second American GP to the championship after Austin. F1 said the race, which does not yet have a scheduled date, will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium.

EMILIA ROMAGNA GP RESULTS 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 2hr 2min 34.598sec 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +22sec *fastest lap 3 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +23.720 4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +25.579 5 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +27.036 6 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren +51.220 7 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin +51.909 8 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +52.818 9 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo +1min 4.773sec 10 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +1:05.704 DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Hamilton 44pts 2 Verstappen 43 3 Norris 27 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 60pts 2 Red Bull 53 3 McLaren 41

