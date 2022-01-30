Masi may lose FIA race director post

LONDON • The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has hinted that Formula One race director Michael Masi could be replaced next season after the controversial end to the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.

The 44-year-old Australian was widely criticised for altering safety car rules during the final lap, allowing only cars between Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen to unlap themselves.

His decision ensured that Verstappen, who was on fresher tyres, was in a better position to overtake Hamilton and the Dutchman took the advantage to clinch his maiden World Championship.

Peter Bayer, newly appointed as the FIA's head of single-seaters, told Austrian newspaper Vorarlberger Nachrichten: "Michael did a super job in many ways. We told him that. We definitely don't want to lose him.

"But also that there is a possibility there could be a new race director. I can only make proposals to the World Council, and they will definitely include Michael."

The sport's governing body is conducting a review into the race, led by Bayer. Earlier this month, the FIA said that "final decisions" on the outcome will be announced just before the new season begins in Bahrain on March 20.

Bayer added that the body is also looking at a new structure for race control, aiming to spread the race director's responsibilities among multiple people.

"(We are looking at) dividing the various tasks of the race director, who is also sports director, safety and track delegate," he said.

"That was simply too much. These roles are divided between several people. This reduces the burden on the race director.

"The team managers will still be able to (interact with the FIA during a race). They have to be able to ask questions.

"... In the future, the race director will be able to concentrate on his task and will no longer be distracted."

Hamilton was reported to be "disillusioned" by the events in Abu Dhabi and has lost faith with the FIA. It was also said that the Briton, who was bidding for a record eighth world title, will not decide if he will return to the sport this year until the results of the inquiry are out.