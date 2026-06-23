Marquez extends with Ducati until 2028

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FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Czech Republic Grand Prix - Masaryk Circuit, Brno, Czech Republic - June 21, 2026 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez sprays champagne out of the bottle after winning the race REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

June 23 - Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Ducati until 2028, the Italian manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard joined Ducati in 2024 and made a remarkable comeback the next year, winning his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix — his first since 2019.

This season began with a series of injuries, but Marquez soon returned to top form. He secured his 100th career victory across all classes with a commanding win at the Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park earlier this month, less than a month after undergoing shoulder and foot surgery.

He followed it up with victory at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday.

"I'm red. I'm super happy with this new agreement with the Ducati Lenovo Team and to continue being part of this family," Marquez said in a statement.

"With this renewal, they have once again reaffirmed this commitment, respecting my times and giving me the peace of mind I needed to make the right decision."

Marquez heads into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix trailing championship leader Marco Bezzecchi by 40 points.

"I continue to compete because I love this sport and I want to achieve even more ambitious goals. I'm convinced this is the right place to do it. As long as I'm here, I'll give my all to paint the future red," he said. REUTERS