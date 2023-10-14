Marini sets lap record to grab pole position at Indonesia GP

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - TT Assen Grand Prix - TT Circuit Assen, Assen, Netherlands - June 25, 2023 Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Luca Marini in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

MANDALIKA, Indonesia - VR46 Racing's Luca Marini twice set a lap record on Saturday to capture pole position for the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika, as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia failed to make it out of the first qualifying session.

Marini first set a record with a scorching lap of one minute 30.383 seconds in Q1, before topping the timesheets by improving on his own mark in Q2 with a time of 1:29.978 to earn his first-ever pole.

Aprilia duo of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro finished second and third, while Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin, just three points behind Bagnaia in the overall standings, will be disappointed to end in sixth place.

Ducati's Bagnaia cut a frustrated figure in Q1 as he appeared set to progress to Q2 after a quick final lap, but was bumped off the top two spots by his team mate Enea Bastianini and Marini. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top