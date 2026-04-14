Mansell says he has "total sympathy' with Verstappen on current F1

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LONDON, April 14 - Nigel Mansell said he had "total sympathy" with Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen in slamming Formula One's new rules era but expected the governing FIA to make changes to get back to "proper racing".

Red Bull's Verstappen has been outspoken against the sacrifice of flat-out speed for energy management, calling the situation "fundamentally flawed" while McLaren's world champion Lando Norris has branded the racing "artificial".

Mansell, the 1992 world champion with Williams who was nicknamed "Il Leone" by Ferrari fans for his raw speed and big-hearted bravery, told Reuters on Tuesday that he recognised their frustrations.

"I've got to echo and support the drivers 100%," he said at an appearance to publicise a Pop-Up Hotel, complete with pool and palm trees, for his home British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

"It's very disappointing to have the stallion of all racing cars, Formula One, appearing in the first races that they're not actually racing at times. That's very alien to the fans, certainly alien to a race car driver who's trying to input their special skills into it.

"And I have total sympathy with Max. Would I have voiced it as strong as he has? Perhaps not...but you know, what Lando says is perfect. What all the others have said is true. And I think the powers that be, they're listening."

SERIES OF TECHNICAL MEETINGS BEFORE NEXT RACE

Formula One's governing body held an initial meeting of technical experts last Thursday to discuss possible changes to the regulations after the first three races, with several more sessions to come before the next race in Miami on May 3.

The new power units, split roughly 50-50 between electric and combustion power, have brought new challenges with drivers having to ease off the throttle early and coast into high-speed corners so the combustion engine can recharge the battery.

The FIA has scheduled a Sporting Regulations meeting on Wednesday with another technical session on Thursday this week. There will then be a "high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders" on April 20 to seek a consensus on preferred options put forward.

Mansell hoped the cars would soon again be driven "as they should be" and warned it would be a huge mistake if they don't tweak it enough.

"Hopefully, they will tweak it enough (so) that what we've been witnessing in the first couple of races won't be carried forward into the next races," he said.

The Briton also tipped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton to come back strong after finally stepping onto the podium with Ferrari following a barren 2025 and at the age of 41.

"I'm sorry, I'm biased about Lewis. I think he's fantastic, what he's achieved is monumental," said the 72-year-old.

"If he's given the goods to do the job, I still think he can win. And I think he has all the capabilities to win another world championship, which will be epic.

"I think you'll see he's got fire in his belly more now than ever. I think Ferrari could do extremely well this year once everyone stops coasting all the time and we can have proper racing again.

"Let Formula One be Formula One as it has been. It just needs tweaking. As long as they tweak it enough, happy days." REUTERS