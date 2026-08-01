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Malaysia’s tourism set for boost with Bahrain GP in Sepang and Singapore GP held back to back

The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place at the Sepang International Circuit from Oct 2-4.

JOHOR BAHRU – Back-to-back Formula One races in the region this October are expected to deliver a major boost to Malaysia’s tourism sector, according to Tourism Malaysia.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will take place at the Sepang International Circuit from Oct 2-4, followed closely by the Singapore Grand Prix from Oct 9-11.

Speaking at the launch of the Star Karnival Cuti-Cuti Malaysia 2026 at Paradigm Mall on Aug 1, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim said the close timing of the two high-profile events creates a rare synergy.

“We expect significant economic spillover, particularly through increased hotel bookings, transport services, and food and beverage spending,” Amirul said.

To capitalise on the influx of visitors, the government has directed Tourism Malaysia to organise an official F1 Carnival alongside the Sepang race. Regional neighbours – including Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand – have already expressed strong interest in bringing tour groups to Malaysia for the event.

Amirul added that Tourism Malaysia will meet next week with representatives from Bahrain Tourism, the Bahrain government, Gulf Air, and race organisers to finalise collaborative promotion plans.

The consecutive race weekends are also expected to reinforce cross-border tourism ties with Singapore. Historically, Singapore’s night race generated substantial tourism for Johor, with spectators crossing the causeway for accommodation, dining, and weekend getaways.

“Singapore is our friendly neighbour, and this dual-race window allows us to support each other’s tourism goals – especially as we promote Visit Johor Year 2026,” Amirul noted. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK