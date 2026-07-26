Malaysian F1 fans, community abuzz over Sepang’s possible return

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said an announcement would be made on July 26.

IPOH – The Formula One community and fans in Malaysia are abuzz with excitement over the potential return of the Sepang International Circuit to the Formula One calendar, even before an official announcement by the government.

Fans, content creators and motorsport influencers have flooded social media with nostalgic clips of past Malaysian Grands Prix, reaction videos and discussions after reports emerged that Sepang is set to host an F1 race in October as a replacement for the cancelled Bahrain Grand Prix.

Speculation intensified over the past few days when the final two races of the season in Qatar on Nov 29 and Abu Dhabi on Dec 6 could not be held because of the war in the Middle East.

The speculation has gained further momentum after major international media outlets, including BBC Sport, reported that Malaysia was set to return to the Formula One calendar.

A netizen said: “Malaysia here. Watched Schumi, Alonso, Raikkonen, and Hamilton during their peak era. Can’t wait, finally a proper wide, high-speed downforce track. No more tight, bumpy street circuits. Time to watch some real racing.”

Another user said: “Absolutely huge. I remember watching the Malaysian GP in the early 2010s and has always been one of my favourite circuits.”

Fellow netizen added: “Arguably one of the best tracks in motorsport! Haven’t had an F1 race there since Max won in 2017. It would be awesome to see F1 back there!”

Former Sepang International Circuit chief executive officer Razlan Razali told Bernama that he believes Malaysia should seriously consider hosting a one-off F1 race if given the opportunity, saying chances like this “do not come often”.

“It has now been more than five years. I think Malaysia should seriously consider it because opportunities like this do not come often,” he said.

Former Malaysian F1 driver Alex Yoong said any effort to bring the prestigious race back to Sepang should be undertaken at a reasonable cost so that ticket prices remain affordable and more Malaysians can experience the race live.

The country’s only F1 driver welcomed the possibility of Malaysia hosting a replacement race should any scheduled round be cancelled, but stressed that it should proceed only if the country is not burdened with excessively high hosting rights fees.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said an announcement would be made on July 26.

Malaysia last hosted a Formula One race in Sepang in 2017, before the event was dropped from the calendar owing to hosting and licensing costs. T HE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK