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Malaysia in talks to host F1 again, says PM Anwar

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (back row, centre) on the podium behind 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen at the Sepang International Circuit on Oct 4.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the government is actively discussing the return of Formula One (F1) racing to the country.

“I am looking forward to it. We are discussing it,” Anwar said in an interview with international sports outlet Sky Sports, while attending the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit on Oct 4.

He did not, however, confirm any date or further details on whether Malaysia would resume hosting F1 races annually.

Earlier, heavy rain caused the F1 race to be delayed, with the medical car reporting a “significant amount of standing water” around the track.

The race, scheduled to start at 3pm, received the green light to start at 4.35pm.

Asked if he was more used to the weather than other foreign guests at the circuit, the soaked but ecstatic Prime Minister agreed, saying his excitement was also shared by the celebrating Malaysians.

“I’m wet, drenched, but excited. You see, the entire country is rejoicing,” he said.

While at the event, Anwar also took the opportunity to meet attendees who had bought Madani tickets.

These tickets were priced at RM200 for the three-day event and offered to Malaysians with a valid MyKad identity card to provide more people the opportunity to experience the race in person.

Anwar said that the atmosphere there was lively, with a great view of the circuit.

He also praised the Litar Rasa Madani Carnival, where he said racegoers could enjoy the action on the track while supporting local businesses.

Among the top leaders of Malaysia, Bahrain and Brunei at the race was Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim; the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah; and Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah of Brunei

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who won the last Formula One Grand Prix race held in Malaysia in 2017, claimed his first win this season in Sepang, Malaysia, on Oct 4. Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli came in second, followed by Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK