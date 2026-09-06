Like a walk on water: Wolff hails Antonelli's Monza miracle

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MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 - Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff felt even on Saturday that Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli might perform a Sunday miracle at Monza.

The 20-year-old's victory in his home Italian Grand Prix from an initial start on the back of the grid -- 19th with two cars lining up in the pitlane -- was certainly remarkable. Teammate and closest title rival George Russell, who finished second, started on the front row.

"I thought one of the two (Mercedes drivers) was going to win," Wolff said when asked what outcome he had expected before the start.

"George, because he was on pole (at the re-start after the race was red-flagged) or Kimi because he's going to walk over water.

"And I felt that yesterday also.

"I chatted with his father yesterday. The father saw that coming."

Wolff said what really made the difference on Sunday was how Antonelli, the first Italian to lead the championship to Monza since 1953 and now the first Italian F1 driver to win at the "Temple of Speed" since 1966, got through traffic after starting at the back due to engine penalties.

"I've seen it with other great ones in the past," said the Austrian, whose team took Lewis Hamilton to six of his seven titles.

"When a driver and a car are one, then there's just nothing that can stop them."

Wolff, whose team won eight constructors' titles in a row from 2014-2021 and look sure to take both championships this year, said he generally forgot wins but this was one of those he would remember given the circumstances.

Antonelli had a tough time at Monza in 2024 before his rookie season last year, the then-teenager debuting in Friday practice to plenty of local expectation but binning the car in the wall.

"It was probably the toughest moment in his career by himself and his family, a moment where everyone doubted including himself," recalled Wolff.

"And then two years later it's the biggest glory, the biggest moment of his career. It's probably going to be one of his biggest moments for all of the future. Even if he wins another 200, that one will remain special."

Last season Wolff said Antonelli had been like a deer in the headlights at times, suffering ups and downs and needing to prove himself. He has done that far faster and more comprehensively this year than anyone had expected.

Russell started the season as favourite, and won the Australian opener, but then Antonelli took five wins in a row and everything changed.

"It's still surprising and amazing to see how quickly he develops. For me, it's like an AI agent that continuously improves and learns," said Wolff. REUTERS