Lewis Hamilton says cars still too heavy despite plan to slim down

MONTREAL – Lewis Hamilton on June 6 welcomed Formula One’s plan for lighter and more agile cars, but believes the sport’s ruling body has not gone far enough in reducing their weight.

The seven-time champion said it was a “step in the right direction” as he responded to questions about the planned new regulations to be used from 2026 ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

“It’s only 30 kilos so it’s going in the right direction but it’s still heavy,” he said.

“I don’t really have huge thoughts on it just yet, but I have spoken to some drivers who have driven it on a sim (simulator), and they said it’s pretty slow. So, we will see whether it’s actually the right direction or not.”

The Mercedes driver, who has won seven times in Canada, a record shared with Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, added some praise for the sport’s impending move towards sustainable fuels.

“I think in terms of sustainability on the PU (power unit) side, it’s a bold step and in the right direction,” he said. “We’ve just got to make sure the cars are efficient, fast and a natural step forward – and actually the racing is improved.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, meanwhile, hailed “a unique revision that will ensure our premier championship is even more relevant to what is happening in the world”.

“We have created a set of regulations designed to not only improve racing but also to make the championship even more attractive to PU manufacturers, OEMs and existing competitors,” he said.

“The key features of the 2026 F1 regulations are advanced, sustainability technology and safety.

“Our aim, together with Formula One, was to produce a car that was right for the future of the sport’s elite category. We believe we have achieved that goal.”

Under the proposed new rules, the minimum weight of the cars will be reduced from 798kg to 768kg.

The width of the cars will shrink from 2.0m to 1.9m, with the maximum floor width reduced by 150mm and the wheelbase dropping from a maximum of 3.6m to 3.4m.

Hamilton was one of many drivers in recent years to complain that the cars had become too big and too cumbersome.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg agreed with the Briton and suggested more can be done.

“It’s quite different and has some interesting areas and aspects, some that still need a bit further work,” he said.

“And like Lewis said the weight reduction is good but 30kg is not the world. And it looks like a lot less downforce, especially in high-speed corners, so it will be a different scenario and characteristic to now.

“There’s definitely going to be a drastic change and we’ll see what happens.”

Another change is the manual override, effectively replacing the Drag Reduction System (DRS), which will provide an on-demand burst of battery power to create more overtaking opportunities.

The 2026 regulations package is set to be ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on June 28. AFP, REUTERS