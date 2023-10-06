Lewis Hamilton praises ‘phenomenal’ Max Verstappen for ‘raising the bar’

DOHA – Lewis Hamilton on Thursday praised his erstwhile title rival Max Verstappen for “raising the bar” this season, while Fernando Alonso compared the Dutchman to Formula One great Michael Schumacher.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix where Red Bull’s Verstappen is poised to clinch his third consecutive world title, seven-time champion Hamilton hailed the 26-year-old for his phenomenal year.

“I wouldn’t rank him,” said the Mercedes driver when asked to do just that.

“I think ranking people is an opinion-based thing. But I do think he’s earned his position and he’s done an amazing job with the package that he has.

“He and the team have been phenomenal this year. Faultless. And I think they’ve raised the bar.”

On what his team can learn from Verstappen and Red Bull, the Briton added: “As a team, we have to look at that and say... ‘Okay, these are the areas that we need to develop to be able to match that and compete’.

“I do hope at some stage we can fight them and actually have them in a defending position, but they should definitely enjoy the moment because they’ve worked for it.”

Red Bull have secured their second consecutive constructors’ title.

Verstappen, who have won 13 races so far with six left in this 22-race season, requires just three points to seal another drivers’ triumph and is expected to do that in Saturday’s sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit.

He has very rarely received praise from Hamilton since their ferocious rivalry during the 2021 season, when some unexpected decisions by officials at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeared to deprive the Briton of an eighth title in controversial fashion as Verstappen claimed victory.

Aston Martin’s two-time champion Alonso, meanwhile, divided opinions in the paddock when he suggested that Verstappen was Formula One’s best driver since Schumacher, overlooking Hamilton’s achievements.

When asked if Verstappen deserved a place among the sport’s modern greats, the Spaniard said: “I’ve only been wheel-to-wheel with Michael, but with Michael maybe, yes.

“And for the next few years he will keep adding championships so we will compare him with Michael even closer.”