Lewis Hamilton 'most motivated' entering final Mercedes season

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton apparently has no intention of just going through the motions in his final Formula One season driving for Mercedes.

He’s jumping to Ferrari in 2025, but he said on Feb 14 at the unveiling of a new team car that he’s as motivated and prepared for a new season as ever.

“I feel the most motivated and focused I’ve ever been. I genuinely feel like I’ve put more work, time and focus into preparation this year,” said Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who joined Mercedes in 2013.

Hamilton will drive the new W15 car in pre-season testing in Bahrain next week in advance of the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

At age 39, he’s excited about the experience with the new car. And the season.