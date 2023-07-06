Lewis Hamilton confident Brad Pitt movie can take F1 to new heights

SILVERSTONE, England - Brad Pitt’s Hollywood treatment of Formula One will take the sport’s already surging popularity to another level, seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton predicted on Thursday.

The actor’s as-yet untitled movie is being filmed at Silverstone this weekend during the British Grand Prix, with the production having a garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th “APX GP” team.

The movie cars are also set to feature on the grid, without driving a formation lap, and be on track in between the sessions.

Formula One hopes to build on the appeal of the Netflix docu-series Drive To Survive.

“We’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that,” Hamilton, who has been advising as a co-producer, told reporters.

The Apple TV film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The oldest current F1 driver is Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso at 41 and Pitt, who plays a driver coming out of retirement to race an up-and-coming rookie, is 59 in real life.

Hamilton suggested that was no big deal.

“Brad looks like he’s ageing backwards. He looks great for his age,” said the Briton.

“He’s super-fit, he’s been training... At the end of the day, it’s a movie, so there will be a Hollywood element to it that will make it believable.”