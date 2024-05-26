Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win

May 26, 2024, 11:37 PM
May 26, 2024, 11:37 PM

MONACO - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first home winner of Formula One's showcase race since Louis Chiron raced around the city streets in 1931.

It was the first time the 26-year-old had stood on the Monaco podium in six attempts and came after two standing starts from pole position in a race halted when first lap collisions took out a fifth of the field.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished second, 7.1 seconds behind, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third.

Red Bull's championship leader and 2023 Monaco winner Max Verstappen started and finished sixth, only the third time in eight races this season that the triple world champion has been beaten. REUTERS

