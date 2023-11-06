Leclerc crashes out before the start in Brazil

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had qualified on the front row alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
23 min ago

SAO PAULO - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc failed to start the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix after crashing on the formation lap at Interlagos on Sunday.

The Monegasque had qualified on the front row alongside Red Bull's triple world champion and pole sitter Max Verstappen, winner of 16 of the 19 races so far this season.

"I lost the hydraulics. Why am I so unlucky?" lamented Leclerc over the team radio after careering backwards into the barriers.

The race was then red-flagged following a collision at the start between Haas's Kevin Magnussen and Williams's Alex Albon that left debris scattered over the track.

Ferrari are in a battle with Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship, with the Italians third and 24 points behind.

Leclerc said he first became aware of a problem when the steering wheel stopped responding and the car went straight ahead.

"I had no hydraulic any more. I don't think it's a hydraulic problem, I know what it is but I cannot go too much into detail," he told Sky Sports television.

"Then there was an engine thing that made me lock the rear wheels and then obviously I spun and hit the wall."

Leclerc said the issue was different to the hydraulics issue experienced by team mate Carlos Sainz at the previous race in Mexico.

"I haven't gone into details with the guys but what they have seen is completely different and not what happened to Carlos," he said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Verstappen wins Sao Paulo sprint race
Formula One teams mull over changes to make sprint weekends ‘simpler’

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top