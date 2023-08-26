Daniel Ricciardo out of Dutch GP with broken wrist, Liam Lawson to make F1 debut

AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo reacts after breaking his wrist during the practice session. PHOTO: REUTERS
ZANDVOORT, Netherlands - New Zealander Liam Lawson will make his Formula One debut with AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix after Australian Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

Ricciardo crashed at turn three in the day's second free practice session at Zandvoort and was taken to hospital for further checks.

"An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties," AlphaTauri said in a statement. Lawson, 21, is the team's official reserve driver. REUTERS

