Lance Stroll cleared to race Singapore GP after qualifying crash

SINGAPORE - Driver Lance Stroll walked away from a significant crash in qualifying on Saturday and was declared fit to race by the medical team for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was estimated to be travelling at over 170kmh when he slammed into a barrier on the final, left-hand turn of a qualifying lap at the Marina Bay street circuit.

The damage to the car included a torn front left suspension and a wheel from the chassis.

“It was really bad,” the 24-year-old Canadian said.

“We had a bad outlap with traffic and there was no temperature in the tires. There was no grip.

“I thought we were going out and I tried to push to make up some time, but it didn’t work out.”

Stroll told his crew over the radio that he was OK, then went through a precautionary medical examination and was cleared by doctors.

He qualified last for the race Sunday, while Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso qualified seventh.

“I’m frustrated as we have a big job – in the garage and on the race track – ahead of us,” Stroll said.

“I was struggling for grip throughout the qualifying session. When I saw my lap wasn’t improving, I pushed really hard in the last corner to try and make up that extra time and that’s when it went wrong. Let’s see what we can salvage tomorrow in the race.”