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KTM sign Alex Marquez on multi-year deal from 2027

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MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - April 26, 2026 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain - April 26, 2026 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Jon Nazca

July 6 - KTM have signed Spanish rider Alex Marquez to a multi-year contract from the 2027 season, the team said on Monday.

The 30-year-old, runner-up in the 2025 MotoGP championship, will leave Gresini Racing after four seasons and return to a factory team for the first time since his rookie campaign with Honda in 2020.

"We are extremely proud and happy to have secured an exceptional talent like Alex Marquez — the 2025 World Championship runner-up — for our project," KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer said in a statement.

"Alex brings not only outstanding skill and race intelligence but also determination and a winning mindset that perfectly matches our DNA."

KTM have yet to announce Marquez's teammate for the 2027 season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.