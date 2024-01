LONDON - The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team announced the shock departure of principal Guenther Steiner on Wednesday and appointed long-serving Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu as his replacement.

Ferrari-powered Haas, who slumped to last in the 2023 constructors' standings with only 12 points, said in a statement that Italian Steiner had left with immediate effect. There was no comment from Steiner. REUTERS