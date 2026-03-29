Kimi Antonelli leads 1-2 Mercedes qualifying for Japanese Grand Prix

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Formula 1 teen sensation Kimi Antonelli of Italy grabbed his second consecutive pole position when he was fastest in qualifying in advance of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Japan.

The 19-year-old became the youngest driver ever to earn an F1 pole position last week and went on to win the first F1 race of his career when he came out on top at the Chinese Grand Prix last Sunday at Shanghai, China.

Antonelli's latest pole, at the 3.6-mile Suzuka Circuit, came after a top lap of 1-minute, 28.778 seconds and was just ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell of Great Britain. Australia's Oscar Piastri of McLaren-Mercedes was third.

"It was a good session, I'm happy with it," Antonelli said. "I think I was able to improve lap by lap. That first Q3 lap was good. Second lap was looking strong but then at Turn 11, I locked up and lost quite a bit of time so it was a shame.

"I was a bit annoyed with that but (I got) pole position. I felt good in the car, felt good with the track, and now focusing on (Sunday's race)."

It is now the three pole positions in three races for Mercedes after Russell captured the pole at the season-opening event at Australia. Russell won at Australia and leads the drivers' standings after two races with 51 points, while Antonelli (47) is a close second.

"It's just trying to keep this momentum and keep on trying to improve and squeeze a bit of performance every time without overdoing it," Antonelli said. "I think overall I'm getting a good feeling with the car."

--Field Level Media REUTERS