Japanese Grand Prix axed again due to virus

TOKYO • This year's Formula One Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic for the second successive season, race organisers announced yesterday.

The axing of the race, scheduled for Oct 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit, follows the abandonment of Singapore's Oct 1-3 night race.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan, the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," said a statement from F1.

"Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks."

Japan recently hosted the Olympic Games mostly without spectators, while the Paralympics, scheduled from Aug 24 to Sept 5, will also be held without fans.

F1 is currently operating under strict health protocols, with teams in bubbles and frequent testing for the coronavirus.

The cancellation of the Suzuka race could spell trouble for the Turkish Grand Prix, which was added to the calendar as a replacement for Singapore's cancelled race.

The race at the Istanbul Park circuit was slotted in a week before Suzuka and one week after the Russian round in Sochi but there could be more reshuffles to the calendar.

Turkey is on the British government's "red list" of countries which require 10 days of hotel quarantine for returning travellers. By staying in Japan for a few extra days, F1 could have bypassed that quarantine requirement.

REUTERS